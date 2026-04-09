Sunday Dance Party
to
The Mekong, McFarland 5100 Erling Ave., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
media release: We are so excited to dance at our new home Mekong (formerly Park Ponderosa, Con Safos. 5100 Club) located at 5100 Erling Avenue in McFarland, Wisconsin, known for its exclusive sprung maple wood floor, the only one in Madison.
Dance : 4:30pm - 7:30pm
Complimentary class : 4:00pm - 4:30pm
Cost: $10 for DJ’s $12 for bands
Info
The Mekong, McFarland 5100 Erling Ave., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Dancing