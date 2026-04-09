Sunday Dance Party

media release: We are so excited to dance at our new home Mekong (formerly Park Ponderosa, Con Safos. 5100 Club) located at 5100 Erling Avenue in McFarland, Wisconsin, known for its exclusive sprung maple wood floor, the only one in Madison.

Dance : 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Complimentary class : 4:00pm - 4:30pm

Cost: $10 for DJ’s $12 for bands