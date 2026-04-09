Sunday Dance Party

media release: This Sunday April 12 we are very fortunate to have DJ Tim Parker coming to play music for us! Tim is widely known for his vast and varied collection of flawless music. Every dancer’s dream ! His music combined with the beautiful sprung maple dance floor at Mekong promises a perfect night of dancing!

We are so excited to dance at our new home Mekong (formerly Park Ponderosa, Con Safos. 5100 Club) located at 5100 Erling Avenue in McFarland, Wisconsin, known for its exclusive sprung maple wood floor, the only one in Madison.

Dance : 4:30pm - 7:30pm

Complimentary class : 4:00pm - 4:30pm

Cost: $10 for DJ’s $12 for bands