Sunday Dance Party

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media release: This week, April 26, we have the special treat of - UNIVERSAL SOUND.

They are Madison’s highly acclaimed premiere dance band as indicated by their repeated appearances on the well known “Madison’s Best” list. Scott, Alan, Danny and Randy are all uniquely and excessively talented performers with more than a century of experience between them. They have been thrilling Madison dancers since 1971 with beloved favorites from almost every decade. You will be dazzled!

We are so excited to dance at our new home Mekong (formerly Park Ponderosa, Con Safos. 5100 Club) located at 5100 Erling Avenue in McFarland, Wisconsin, known for its exclusive sprung maple wood floor, the only one in Madison.

All are welcome! Partners not necessary!

4:00 - Dance Class

4:30 - 7:30 Dancing to UNIVERSAL SOUND!

Cost: $10 for DJ’s $12 for bands