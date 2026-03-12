media release: Sunday Dance Party is back! This is a longstanding social/ballroom dancing club that meets weekly in Madison, led by Becci Eilders Ceithamer. Come experience true joy dancing on the only sprung maple dance floor in Madison! No partner necessary, all levels welcome. Complimentary lesson from from 4:00 to 4:30 to get you ready for the party! COST: $12.

Top Shelf has been hailed as Madison's most versatile duo, known for magically bringing songs to life within a small format (WITHOUT backing tracks or loopers). Award winning musicians Tracy Jane Comer (keys, guitars, vocals) and Alan Maslowski (drums, vocals) play rock, pop, and country from many decades...plus a touch of jazz, blues, and standards to keep you dancing. Expect surprises! More at www.topshelfmadison.com