Sunday Morning Meditation

× Expand courtesy Kadampa Meditation Center Gen Kelsang Dorje at the mic. Gen Kelsang Dorje

media release: Come learn how to use the power of meditation to bring about peace in the world and become a positive influence to those around us. Explore Buddhist principles and practice to establish harmony within ourselves and with others. Be empowered to change yourself and change the world!

These weekly Sunday classes are led by Gen Dorje, a Buddhist monk and the resident teacher at Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. Each class includes teaching and guided meditation.

Everyone welcome! Have young children? There is an adjacent room available where you can sit with your children and listen to the teachings.

$12/class (free for members)