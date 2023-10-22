× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Mike Kobin. Mike Kobin

media release: Join us for a great selection of brews, cocktails, and some frighteningly funny stand-up comedy at Crucible Madison. Featuring local favorites and headlined by MIKE KOBIN:

Mike Kobin is one of those comedians known for his edgy freestyle comedy. Most of his material is based on his real life with a twist of being off the cuff and humiliating the ones he loves. Having grown up in a mixed family, he has a brilliant yet original take on comedy and reality. His high energy and presence on stage is matched with his hilarious antics. Where most people just dream, Mike Kobin lives through his dream of being on stage and performing stand-up comedy at stages across the country including the prestigious Carolines on Broadway.

With stand-up performances by: Mike Kobin, Michael Meyers, Luise Noe, Phil Johnson, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Sunday scaries [suhn-dey skair-eez] WHAT DOES SUNDAY SCARIES MEAN?

The Sunday scaries are the anxieties one experiences on Sunday when thinking about the impending work week, school week, or other obligations that await in the week ahead. They are especially bad when accompanied by an end-of-the-weekend hangover.

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite or $15 at the door! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.