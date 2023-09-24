× Expand courtesy Ben Warren A person with a mic. Ben Warren

media release: Sunday scaries [suhn-dey skair-eez]

WHAT DOES SUNDAY SCARIES MEAN?

The Sunday scaries are the anxieties one experiences on Sunday when thinking about the impending work week, school week, or other obligations that await in the week ahead. They are especially bad when accompanied by an end-of-the-weekend hangover.

And what’s the perfect antidote for the Sunday scaries?

An evening of laughs, of course! Join us for a great selection of brews, cocktails, and some frighteningly funny stand-up comedy at the vampire sex dungeon known as Crucible Madison. Featuring local favorites and headlined by BEN WARREN:

Ben Warren is a Wisconsin Based comic via Portland Oregon. A finalist in Portland’s Funniest Person, his comedy is best described as dark, stoner dad material. As a river guide, and ski patroller, Ben developed his unique, vulnerable style in front of captive, and sometimes injured audiences. Ben has worked with many famous comics including Kevin Shea, Mo Mandel, and Mark Normand. He was a featured comedian at Idaho Laughfest and Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival. He loves to make people laugh, and brings a warm energy and an infectious smile wherever he goes.

With stand-up performances by: Ben Warren, Rich D'Amore, Craig Smith, special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Tickets $10 on Eventbrite or $15 at the door! SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash with a UW student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.