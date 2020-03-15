CANCELED: The Sunday Slam

press release: At Communication we work to create the safest space we can for artists and guests. It is important that our community takes care of each other and stays safe. Part of staying safe is staying healthy. We are very concerned about the effects of COVID-19 on our community, especially for the most at risk groups we serve: uninsured people, older adults, immunocompromised individuals, and people who can't afford missing days from work.

We understand that musicians and artists make their living off of playing shows or selling work and we understand the commitment we hold for the acts we have booked and events we have planned. We take these commitments seriously.

We are also a 100% volunteer run organization. We must be sensitive to the confidence and safety of volunteers running events, no matter the number of attendees.

We must weigh the risks and benefits to staying open with the understanding that slowing the spread of this virus is one of the only ways to protect the community we serve.

Because of these risks, we will be canceling in person events and all shop hours from Friday, March 13th until Monday, March 30th, and will revisit the safety of reopening at that point. We are currently looking into how we can stay connected as a community while practicing social distancing.

As a small organization it will be difficult to take the hit to our budget that will come without holding events. Here are some ways that you can support music venues, art spaces, artists, and musicians as COVID-19 continues to affect them:

- Buy music online from local musicians!

- If your favorite artist or performer has a Patreon or a shop, put some dollars there!

- Communication has a Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/ communicationmadison

- Do you have an idea of how to support your creative community members and organizations? Please share it with us.

Thank you for being a great community! Please do your best to stay safe and healthy, and call your neighbors to be sure they are safe and healthy as well. Please get in touch if you have any questions or concerns.

-The Communication Team

The Sunday Slam Open Mic is a stand-up comedy and storytelling mic that prioritizes women and LGBTQ+ folks. From veteran comedians all the way to folks that want to try comedy for the first time are encouraged to attend! Varying based on attendance, attendees can expect to receive anywhere from 3 to 7 minutes of stage time.

The Sunday Slam Open mic is a feminist mic that aims to create an inclusive environment for all, and it prioritizes the safety and security of women, LGBTQ+ folks and POC. Folks of all genders are welcomed to attend!

Sign up at 6pm; Show at 6:30pm