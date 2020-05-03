ONLINE: Sundays with Forward

press release: Sundays With Forward: join the conversation on Facebook every Sunday at 2:00pm!

Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray takes to Zoom to talk shop with other theater artists, including those that will be joining us in the 2020-21 season. And you're invited to join the livestream with your own questions for the crew.

This week, we discuss next summer's monologue festival, Within These Walls: Stories From Home.

Can't make the date? A video of the livestream will be available on our Facebook page (click on "Videos") to view any time.