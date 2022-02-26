press release: Sundown in the Wonderground: Friday, February 25, 5–7 pm

Enjoy the magic of the Wonderground at twilight: Join us for free hot cocoa—or a Chrysalis Pops frozen popsicle if you dare—and tour our temporary art installations and lighting. Snowshoes, skis and sleds will be available to use, weather permitting. Enjoy an icy scoundscape by our theremin and musical saw duo, and try out the theremin to add to the sound sculpture.

T-Rex luge competition: At 6:30 pm, cheer on your favorite competitor as Tyra and Rex, our dynamic dino duo, compete in a luge competition, just like they always did 66 million years ago. Enjoy all the thrills of both the Winter Olympics and the Cretaceous period without the hassle of passports or a time machine!

Kids, families, and adults without kids—all are welcome. Capacity is limited. Reserve your free tickets now!

Only the Wonderground will be open this evening. The Wonderground is a 10,000 square foot outdoor exhibit and play space, with indoor restrooms available. Please enter through the Wonderground gate on East Dayton Street, near the Log Cabin.

Winter in the Wonderground is supported by Dane County Arts with additional funds from the Endres Mfg. Company Foundation, the Evjue Foundation, Inc., charitable arm of The Capital Times, the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation, and the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation.