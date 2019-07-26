press release: Sunflower Days in the Town of Middleton is a 10-day summer celebration of nature, honoring the glorious sunflower bloom in Pope Farm Conservancy. Come visit the 10 acre sunflower field with beautiful views of the land and Capitol building. This is a family-friendly event! NEW this year: Sunflower Days 5K Run/Walk on Thursday evening, August 1, at 7pm.

Dates/Times: July 26 – August 4: 8am – 9pm

Pre-Sale Tickets: $4 (Kids 12 & under are FREE!) Off-site parking and shuttle rides are FREE.

See website for more information: sunflowerdays.fun

Register for the 5K Run/Walk: runsignup.com/sunflowerdays5k