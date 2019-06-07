Sunny Frantz, Ruthie Hauge & Patrick Stutz

press release: During June and July, Yahara Bay Art Gallery will feature a curated food photography show with works from Madison-based food photographers Sunny Frantz, Ruthie Hauge and Patrick Stutz.

The show is themed to preserved foods and drinks such as honey, grains, spirits, meat, cheese and is inspired by Yahara Bay Distillers’ two-month Preserve Festival that will take place June & July. The Festival elevates summer bounty that can be preserved for future months by curing, distilling, or fermenting.

The public can attend the free gallery opening Friday, June 7, 5:00PM to 7:00PM, to view the works of the three photographers. A complimentary cheese board styled by Madison cheesemonger Liz Dueland will be served. Two of Patrick Stutz’s pieces in the show were styled by Dueland.

Preserve Festival draws attention to FEED Kitchens, a food start-up initiative that fosters economic development through local farms, growers, chefs, food carts and more.

Throughout the two months, Yahara Bay will host a variety of special food-themed events that relate to preservation and that are open to the public. For more information call 608-275-1050.

Sunny Frantz is a seasoned art director with experience in magazine art direction and graphic design. She is a freelance food and product photographer and stylist working with clients on local and national campaigns to create images with an editorial, clean, modern aesthetic. Her work has been featured in Bon Appétit, People Magazine, Brava Magazine, Madison Magazine, Isthmus and many others.

Patrick Stutz owns Stutz Photography, a fine art and commercial photography studio that specializes in wedding portraits and fantasy session portraits in addition to his commercial work. As an award-winning commercial photographer Patrick has been featured in numerous Midwestern publications including multiple covers of Madison Magazine. Patrick received a degree in journalism and mass communications from UW-Madison.

In 2017, Ruthie Hauge and her family relocated to Madison, where she works a multi-specialty photojournalist with over 45 photography awards. She received a scholarship to attend Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, where she majored in photography and minored in drawing. After graduation, she worked for the Sun-Times Media in the Chicago Area, covering memorable events such as the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the 2008 Olympic Trials for Track and Field in Eugene, Oregon, and Paul McCartney at Wrigley Field.