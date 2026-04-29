Sunset Games

media release: Sunset at San Damiano Park is one of THE BEST in Dane County. Join us and add a spectacular backdrop to your Sunday evening. The second Sunday of each month, May through October, join us for a peaceful evening on the shores of Lake Monona. Enjoy dinner from the food cart or bring your own. Partake in free lawn games (think bags, bocce, croquet, and giant Jenga) with family and friends. Relax with live music as you take it all in. A different food cart option and music each month will enhance the enjoyment of this time of day.

4 – 8pm, San Damiano Park, 4123 Monona Drive, Monona.