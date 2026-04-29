Sunset Games

to

San Damiano, Monona 4123 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716

media release: Sunset at San Damiano Park is one of THE BEST in Dane County. Join us and add a spectacular backdrop to your Sunday evening. The second Sunday of each month, May through October, join us for a peaceful evening on the shores of Lake Monona. Enjoy dinner from the food cart or bring your own. Partake in free lawn games (think bags, bocce, croquet, and giant Jenga) with family and friends. Relax with live music as you take it all in. A different food cart option and music each month will enhance the enjoyment of this time of day. 

4 – 8pm, San Damiano Park, 4123 Monona Drive, Monona.

Info

San Damiano, Monona 4123 Monona Drive, Monona, Wisconsin 53716
Recreation
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-05-10 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-05-10 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-05-10 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Games - 2026-05-10 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-06-14 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-06-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-06-14 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Games - 2026-06-14 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-07-12 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-07-12 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-07-12 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Games - 2026-07-12 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-08-09 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-08-09 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-08-09 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Games - 2026-08-09 16:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-09-13 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-09-13 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sunset Games - 2026-09-13 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sunset Games - 2026-09-13 16:00:00 ical