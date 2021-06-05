press release: Groundswell is excited to partner with Hike It Baby by hosting one of their new Wander Walks at Westport Prairie, just east of Waunakee. We invite you and your little ones to join Groundswell and Hike It Baby board member Dineo Dowd for a kick-off Wander Walks sunset hike. The hike is ~0.5 miles on mowed trails. We'll enjoy the Wander Walks signs and then share snacks around a bonfire. Registration is required.

The Wander Walks program is a new initiative that focuses on engaging young families in activity based signage that supports early childhood development and nature-based play. Each sign is guided by Wox the Wander Walk fox and shares movement based activities, stories about native species and indigenous people, opportunities to practice mindfulness, and fun nature facts. Signs are bi-lingual (English and Spanish) and include adaptations for those with different abilities.