media release: Join internationally published travel and architectural photographer, Andrew Pielage, at Taliesin, to learn the basics of sunset photography hands-on! Enjoy the rare opportunity to photograph Taliesin in the evening while learning about the best techniques for capturing the changing light.

The evening begins with a welcome reception and instruction from Andrew, and then participants will be able to explore, taking interior and exterior photos.

This class is open to guests of all levels and experiences! Phone cameras welcome!

Photography is allowed for personal use only on all public programs. No other reproductions may be created for commercial use in any way without the express, written consent of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

What's included

- Reception

- Instruction from Andrew

- Photoshoot at Taliesin

Itinerary

6:00-7:00 PM - Class beings with a welcome reception and instruction from Andrew

7:00-9:00 PM - Sunset photoshoot at Taliesin

About the Instructor: Andrew Pielage is an internationally published architecture and travel photographer based in Phoenix, Arizona. Born to an adventurous mother and a geologist father, his childhood was spent exploring the dusty backroads of the American Southwest. This constant desert travel rooted his artistic soul in landscape photography. In his hometown, Pielage discovered the beautiful relationship of landscape and design in the architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. Wright inspired his passion for this relationship and his mission to photograph all of Wright’s remaining designs. With over 20 years of experience, including international ad campaigns and publications, television features, exhibitions and workshops, Pielage continues to do what he loves: capture the soul of his subjects and inspire imagination through photography and education.

Pricing: $175 per person + a 6% non-refundable service fee

Check-in details: Guests should arrive directly at the Taliesin home (5481 County Road C, Spring Green, WI 53588)

What to bring: Students should bring their own camera - phone cameras are welcome! Students are also welcome to bring a tripod.

Special requirements: Participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Extras: Upon check-out, guests will have the chance to purchase discounted self-guided house tour tickets for August 2nd.