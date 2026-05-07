Sunset Yoga

media release: 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝗴𝗮 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗮⁣

Summer Kickoff - Let's Come Together in One Love!⁣ 𝗕𝗼𝗯 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆 + 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘀⁣

Join us for a fun + heart opening all-levels yoga class with uplifting playlists to have you feeling good in your mind, body & soul. ⁣⁣Yoga Teacher: Emily Killeen.

𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 + 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖⁣

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:⁣

- Yoga Mat (We will have some to use)⁣

- Water bottle ⁣

- An open heart & open mind⁣

- Good vibes