Sunset Yoga
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: 𝗦𝘂𝗻𝘀𝗲𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝗴𝗮 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗮
Summer Kickoff - Let's Come Together in One Love! 𝗕𝗼𝗯 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗹𝗲𝘆 + 𝗕𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗧𝘂𝗻𝗲𝘀
Join us for a fun + heart opening all-levels yoga class with uplifting playlists to have you feeling good in your mind, body & soul. Yoga Teacher: Emily Killeen.
𝗙𝗥𝗘𝗘 + 𝗢𝗣𝗘𝗡 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗨𝗕𝗟𝗜𝗖
𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴:
- Yoga Mat (We will have some to use)
- Water bottle
- An open heart & open mind
- Good vibes
Info
Edgewater Hotel 1001 Wisconsin Place, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Health & Fitness
Recreation