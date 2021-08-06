Sunshine Daydrink
Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret, Spring Green 137 W. Jefferson St., Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: Come on down for a night of music and dancing.
While we did not quite get to our open mic style Deadfest this year, we are thrilled to welcome Sunshine Daydrink, a wonderful band from Madison, Wisconsin with a focus on acoustic Grateful Dead Music. Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart. You just gotta poke around.
No cover (but tips for the band are welcome)
