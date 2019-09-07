Sunshine Soul Festival

press release: Live Music:

1:00 - 2:30 Kendra and the Feedbaggers - (Kendra Swanson and American Feedbag)

3:00 - 4:30 Water Street Jacks

5:00 - 6:30 Steal Your Phace

7:00 - 8:30 The Lower 5th

Live Sound provided by Red Square Audio Lights Video.

Crooked Oak Wood-Fired Pizza Company, LLC will be making pizzas on site!

Food, Beer, Vendors, Kids Activities, Pets Welcome!

$10 Suggested donation.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1080770985457297/