Sunshine Soul Festival
to
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Sunshine Soul Festival 2023 - Benefit for Mercy House Orphanage in Haiti. There’ll be food, vendors, kids activities, fun, & BEER of course!
1:30 – 3:00 Blue Moon Alley
3:30 – 4:30 John Till
5:00 – 6:30 Groovulous Glove
7:00 – 8:30 Water Street Jacks
Pets Welcome!
$10 Suggested donation.
Info
Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Fundraisers
Music