Lake Louie Brewing/Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona 1079 American Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Sunshine Soul Festival 2023 - Benefit for Mercy House Orphanage in Haiti. There’ll be food, vendors, kids activities, fun, & BEER of course!

1:30 – 3:00 Blue Moon Alley

3:30 – 4:30 John Till

5:00 – 6:30 Groovulous Glove

7:00 – 8:30 Water Street Jacks

Pets Welcome!

$10 Suggested donation.

