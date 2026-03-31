× Expand courtesy Sunspot The three members of Sunspot. Sunspot

media release: Madison Street Medicine, the county's only organization providing street medicine to people experiencing homelessness, will host a benefit concert at Eastside Club to raise awareness and critical funding for their services.

About Madison Street Medicine's Mission

"Madison Street Medicine provides medical care to people experiencing homelessness in the county," explains Donna, Community Engagement Coordinator. "We are the only organization doing street medicine in the entire county."

Despite operating for 10 years, the organization lacks widespread community recognition. "We really need awareness and funding," Donna emphasizes. "We're doing a lot with a little but we could just really really really need some help."

The Power of Compassionate Care

The organization's approach centers on building trust and meeting people where they are. "We meet them where they're at. We build trust because we show up. And so then maybe they will seek care, you know, when they need to," Donna explains.

She shares a recent example: "Right now we have a client who's really reluctant. And so we're coming out and visiting him every day. He needs inpatient care. And he just said to one of our people today, if I make it through this, it's because of you. Because of you guys. So that's what we're trying to do, really save lives, build trust."

The organization runs several clinics, including a foot care clinic that Donna describes as particularly moving: "When you're standing in a room and it's full of doctors on their knees washing the feet of people who are living outside and they're doing it for just because, you know, that's what you do. That's how you treat people. That's how you show up for people. It's amazing. It's very powerful."

Operating on a Shoestring Budget

"All of our supplies that we give out, that's all funded by donations," Donna notes. "We have one nurse, one nurse that's doing all of the street medicine in the county. We are the only ones doing it. It would be great if we could have another nurse, or even a part-time nurse."

Why This Benefit Matters

"We really need to raise awareness and find the right people to get behind us," says Donna. The benefit concert represents an opportunity for the community to support life-saving work while enjoying live music.

Admission is $10 at the door, with additional donations welcomed. All proceeds support Madison Street Medicine's mission to provide compassionate medical care to the county's most vulnerable residents.

Sunspot will provide the evening’s live musical performance, bringing an energetic set that helps turn the concert into a community celebration as well as a fundraiser. Their performance is the centerpiece of the night, giving attendees a great reason to come out, enjoy live music, and support Madison Street Medicine’s work.

About Sunspot

With massive harmonies and six-string fireworks, Sunspot has been touring the rock underground for over two decades. The band has shared the stage with Death Cab for Cutie, Flaming Lips, Smash Mouth, and KC and the Sunshine Band, and has won the Wisconsin Area Music Industry's Artist of the Year — an honor shared with Garbage, the Violent Femmes, and Bon Iver. Sunspot's lead singer and bassist Mike Huberty is also the owner of American Ghost Walks, a haunted history tour company featured on ABC's Shark Tank.