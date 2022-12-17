Sunspot, Pinhead McFly

× Expand Matt Apps Sunspot

media release: Wear your favorite ugly sweater, come as an elf, Krampus, or in your birthday suit like newborn baby Jesus, it's Christmas time friends and we want to celebrate with you at The Crucible! Live rock show with plenty of surprises and Holiday cheer!

5 bucks at the door. Acoustic punk rocker Pinhead McFly opens the night at 5pm sharp!