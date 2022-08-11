media release:Join us Thursday, August 11, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm for a Biergarten at San Damiano hosted by the City of Monona Parks and Rec and Friends of San Damiano. You do not want to miss this event! Not only will there be beer, live music, house tours, food trucks, and yard games, but we will be celebrating the city of Monona’s purchase of this amazing property with a ribbon cutting and a Friends of San Damiano check presentation that the city will use to fund the community engagement and master planning process. All funds raised at this Biergarten event will be used to support the conservation of the San Damiano property for public use and enjoyment. For more event information see our website. We look forward to seeing you on Thursday night!

Highlights/Schedule :

5:00pm – Beer, Food, and Small Group House Tours Begin (limited spots available)

– Beer, Food, and Small Group House Tours Begin (limited spots available) 6:00pm – Live Music Begins – Sunspot

– Live Music Begins – Sunspot 6:40pm – Mayor O’Connor’s Comments, Ribbon Cutting, Friends of Damiano Check Presentation

– Mayor O’Connor’s Comments, Ribbon Cutting, Friends of Damiano Check Presentation 8:00pm – Biergarten ends

Purchase Beer Tickets in Advance

The beer will be flowing! Cut down on wait time in line. You may purchase beer tickets for $6 each in advance and redeem your tickets for beers at a will-call area. Purchase beer tickets HERE.

Ribbon Cutting & Check Presentation

The City of Monona Mayor, Mary O’Connor, will provide comments and perform a ribbon cutting to commemorate the historic purchase of the San Damiano property that now provides public access to 10 acres of land and 1,500 feet of Lake Monona frontage. Andy Kitslaar, Friends of San Damiano Board President, will present a $150,000 check to Mayor O’Connor from funds raised by our community to finance the community engagement and master planning process.

Live Music

Sunspot, a rock band that embodies the spirit of pushing the edge of entertainment and technology while creating big fun rock anthems, will be playing from 6:00-8:00pm. This band has won numerous Madison and Wisconsin awards and is sure to get us rockin’! Check out their Facebook page for more information.

** Small Group House Tours : All of the evening's spots are filled. Stay tuned for more opportunities to tour the house in September (See Upcoming Events below).

Important Information

Make sure to bring cash for purchasing food and beer and lawn chairs or blankets for sitting comfortably.

Parking at San Damiano is very limited and will be reserved for handicapped parking. We recommend walking or biking. You may drop off supplies and guests, then go park on Winnequah Road or nearby streets, and walk to the San Damiano entrance on Monona Drive.

We look forward to seeing you Thursday!