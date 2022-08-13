media release: This event is available in-person - see gracepresents.org for updates on COVID-19 protocols.You can also enjoy a premium-quality livestream of the concert with audio by BKMastersounds and video by Microtone Media. Grace Presents youtube channel!

Suono Duo: Juliana Mesa, bassoon; Christopher Allen, guitar

Juliana Mesa and Christopher Allen sought to celebrate and raise awareness for the little-known repertoire of the bassoon and classical guitar duo. The Madison-based performers created Suono Duo in 2021, a musical pairing unique for its range of sound, timbre, color, and expressivity. Their upcoming program for Grace Presents will include music by Villa-Lobos, Ravel, Satie, Piazzolla, and more!

Suono Duo has performed at such Madison area venues as the Chazen Museum, Mills Hall, and the Lakeside Street Cafe.