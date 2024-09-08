media release: Hop on a paddleboard and enjoy the last rays of the summer sun along the campus lakeshore!

Learn how to paddle a SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard) correctly and simply vibe on Lake Mendota. After an hour-long guided tour of the lakefront by paddleboard, join your new group of friends for a beverage of your choice while enjoying the ambiance of the Terrace! Remember to bring your ID if you plan to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

Please arrive 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. Meet at the Outdoor UW desk located in the lower level of Memorial Union.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact ouwmanager@union.wisc.edu. $22. Registration required.