× Expand Indigo+ Photography Supa Friends (left to right): SooDoNiM, Maruchan Chef, Hardface the Pilot, Tyrel the Well Treated, Soup the Fifth the Master Plan, Al D.

media release: Join WUD Music for a live-stream from the Union at 7PM CST! We're excited to have an artist back in the union even though the rest of you can't join us there yet. Make sure to tune in, link to our Twitch is in our bio! Join us on the WUD Music Twitch Stream at 7PM!