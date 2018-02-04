Super Sunday Puppy Pregame Party

press release: We've joined forces with some of our fave neighbors to bring you a pre-game you'll never forget. Come Celebrate the BIG GAME with puppies, football, games, prizes, and did we say puppies?

1pm-4pm

*Puppy Bowl hosted by Fetch Wisconsin Rescue

*Tito's sponsored doggy prizes for fetch

*Portion of the proceeds from each Tito's Drink Special goes directly to Fetch

*Bloody Mary Bar , Beer & Tito's Cocktail

*Fetch Merchandise for sale

*Puppy Games

During the Big Game

*Tito's Drinks with proceeds going to Fetch

*Commercial Bingo

*Prizes for all games