Super Sunday Puppy Pregame Party
Camp Trippalindee 601 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: We've joined forces with some of our fave neighbors to bring you a pre-game you'll never forget. Come Celebrate the BIG GAME with puppies, football, games, prizes, and did we say puppies?
1pm-4pm
*Puppy Bowl hosted by Fetch Wisconsin Rescue
*Tito's sponsored doggy prizes for fetch
*Portion of the proceeds from each Tito's Drink Special goes directly to Fetch
*Bloody Mary Bar , Beer & Tito's Cocktail
*Fetch Merchandise for sale
*Puppy Games
During the Big Game
*Tito's Drinks with proceeds going to Fetch
*Commercial Bingo
*Prizes for all games