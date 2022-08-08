Supercharge! Standup

press release: Supercharge! Foods is now on State Street! Sharing a building with Sookie’s vegetables, they are excited to get their standup show back and running since its long history at their previous location! Hosted by Denver comedians Andrew Wegleitner and Rebecca Wilson, this one is sure to be a good time and will feature some of the best comics of the festival! Come check out the new space and enjoy some laughs!

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!