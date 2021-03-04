ONLINE: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Candidate Forum

press release: The Wisconsin Disability Coalition, Disability Rights Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Board for People with Developmental Disabilities are hosting a public forum on disability issues featuring candidates for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction State Superintendent, Deborah Kerr and Jill Underly.

The forum will be held via Zoom on Thursday, March 4 from 7:00 – 8:30 PM. Candidates will be asked to address issues of importance to the disability community such as special education services in the time of COVID, special education funding reform, seclusion and restraint, attracting and retaining qualified special education staff and racial disparities for students with disabilities. The forum will be moderated by Charlotte Deleste, News 3 Now anchor and co-founder of Gio’s Garden, a therapeutic respite care center for children with special needs named after her son who has significant special needs.

Forum co-sponsors include Survival Coalition of Wisconsin Disability Organizations, Wisconsin Coalition of Independent Living Centers, NAMI Wisconsin, Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired, Milwaukee Mental Health Task Force, People First Wisconsin, Mental Health America of WI, Milwaukee Coalition for Children’s Mental Health, and Wisconsin Family Ties.

The forum is free and open to the public but advanced registration is required. ASL Interpreters will be available.

Register at: https://disabilityvote.org/2021/state-superintendent-of-public-instruction-candidate-forum/

To request disability related accommodations, include your request in the registration or email us at info@disabilityvote.org. Please make your request by February 19th to allow time to fulfill the request. We will do our best to fill requests received after this date.

The Wisconsin Disability Vote Coalition (WDVC) is a non-partisan effort to help ensure full participation in the entire electoral process of voters with disabilities including registering to vote, casting a vote and accessing polling places. For more information, see www.disabilityvote.org.