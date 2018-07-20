Superior Siren, Georgia Rae Family Band

× Expand Wolfskull Creative Superior Siren

Superior Siren is an all-female eerie folk project created on the shores of Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota. The music vexes listeners with alluring vocals, haunting melodies, and mesmerizing blends of strings and percussion. Superior Siren is lead by singer-songwriter and guitarist Laura Sellner. Since her solo debut in 2012, the musician has continued to captivate audiences with songs of unfeigned honesty and heartfelt emotions. In 2015 Sellner joined forces with cellist Rachel Gobin, bassist Nyssa Krause, and drummer Emma Deaner to craft a dark and raw folk sound. The Superior Siren LP was released on January 12th, 2018.

Fiddle Champ Georgia Rae has discovered the magic of the loop pedal and opened a treasure trove of original material and a one-man show. Quirky and catchy, these songs will invade your life if you let them. Watch her build and give flight to song right before your eyes. Inspired by contemporary artists from the Avette Brothers to the Mungo Jerry, and a jazzy feel to her bow, Georgia Rae’s music and love for life will follow you out the door and into the next day.