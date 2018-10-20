× Expand Ganatapi Sarasvati Supersonic Soul Circle

press release: This Kirtan is in honor of the Divine Feminine! Kirtan is a collective musical journey which involves singing sacred mantras from different spiritual traditions. Mantras are sacred sounds or words, used with intention, devotion, and mindfulness. Group participation in singing the mantras, or even just clapping your hands, can empower, elevate consciousness, and bring inner freedom. We play many different styles of music to accompany the mantras... Such as pop, rock, funk and reggae. Look forward to a heart opening experience, ranging from subtly quiet to erupting with joy! Donations - $10-20 suggested.