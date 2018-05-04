× Expand Supersonic Soul Circle

press release: On May 4 get ready experience boundless joy and love together. Kirtan... With Spunk! Through collective harmony, rhythm, and energy, we become Supersonic… We move beyond sound, into a deeper possibility.

Supersonic Soul Circle is a group of seekers which loves going on musical journeys, from subtle whispers to high-vibration outpouring, with improvisation in between! As practitioners of kirtan, we offer a flavor of the art fused from Western musical ingredients, such as pop, rock, jazz, funk, and reggae.

What is Kirtan? Kirtan is a collective musical journey which involves singing sacred mantras from different spiritual traditions. Mantras are sacred sounds or words, used with intention, devotion, and mindfulness. Group participation in singing the mantras, or even just clapping your hands, can empower, elevate consciousness, and bring inner freedom. We play many different styles of music such as pop, rock, funk and reggae. Look forward to a heart opening experience, ranging from subtly quiet to erupting with joy!

$10-20 Suggested Donation. All are welcome!