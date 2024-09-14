Supersonic Soul Circle

media release: Yoga mantra jam music! As we ecstatically chant together... We become Supersonic... We move beyond sound, into a deeper possibility. Kirtan is a collective musical journey that involves singing sacred mantras from different spiritual traditions. Mantras are sacred sounds or words, used with intention, devotion, and mindfulness. Group participation in singing mantras, or even just clapping your hands, can empower, elevate consciousness, and bring inner joy. We play many different styles of music to accompany the mantras... Such as rock, funk, folk, jazz, and reggae.

Look forward to a heart-opening experience, ranging from subtly quiet to erupting with joy! Stick around for Ecstatic Dance to follow! $27.