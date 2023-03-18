SuperTuesday

MadPower Training Center-The Vine, Fitchburg 5264 Verona Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Grab a beer and get ready to party - SuperTuesday is coming to The Vine! SuperTuesday takes their cues from artists like Bon Jovi, Brothers Osborne, Journey, Michael Jackson, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Pitbull, Poison, Bruno Mars, Guns N Roses, and Luke Combs (just to name a few).

