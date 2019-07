press release:

Supper Club

Formed in the grimy basements of Madison, Supper Club graces its audience with a sound that is reminiscent of 1960’s Motown with a twist of lime, a splash of Hamms, and a dash of indie rock.

AWEFUL

Chicago power trio coming at you with their debut EP: ME ME ME

Brief Candles

Taste the disregard.

M. Martin

https://rareplant.bandcamp.com/album/a-harvest-of-ice