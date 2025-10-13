Support Group Health Cooperative Workers

media release; GHC workers have been fighting for their union since December, against an anti-union campaign led by union-busting activist lawyers. But our coalition of GHC workers, patients, and community supporters has won a “Special Membership Meeting” on unionization where GHC members can vote to direct GHC to recognize its workers’ union once and for all, with community support at a rally beforehand!

Here is what we need you to do to support GHC workers right away.

If you are a GHC member/patient, take these two steps:

1. Register with GHC by 10/9 to attend the meeting on Monday, 10/13 at 5:30pm: https://ghcscw.com/form/special-membership-meeting-registration. Family members over the age of 18 on a plan should ALSO register, separately. No one can attend the meeting unless they register with GHC! GHC is also requiring that all attendees provide a form of voter ID.

2. Let us know you’re coming, so we can discuss our meeting strategy as we get closer to October 13: https://act.seiu.org/a/ghc-special-mtg

If you ARE NOT a GHC member/patient: Come to the rally and press conference at 4:30pm outside the Exhibition Hall! (1919 Alliant Energy Center Way, Madison) We will put pressure on the Board and let them know that GHC workers, members, and the community support GHC workers’ fight! RSVP: https://act.seiu.org/a/ghc-special-mtg