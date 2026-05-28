Support St. Mary's and Dean Nurses

media release: On May 28, U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan will join other elected leaders and community members to hold a support event for St. Mary’s nurses forming their union.

THURSDAY, MAY 28 AT 1PM, Erin St. and Brooks St. near St. Mary’s

Leaders say they are strongly backing nurses through their union election so they can have a voice for better patient care, staffing and retention. The leaders are also calling on SSM Health executives to immediately stop their anti-union intimidation campaign which distracts from patient care, wastes resources and causes extreme stress on already-overburdened nurses. Over 73% of the 870 registered nurses at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital have signed cards saying they support forming a union to advocate for their patients and profession.

“I proudly have St. Mary's nurses' backs as they form their union for quality patient care, and I'm calling on SSM Health to immediately stop their anti-union campaign,” said Congressman Pocan. "There's a national crisis facing both our healthcare system and the nursing workforce. St. Mary's nurses are trying to address this crisis right here in our community by having a strong voice for better staffing and retention. SSM should respect their freedom to vote in a fair union election without any pressure campaign. I pledge to continue standing with these dedicated nurses so they can win a union contract with the solutions they and their patients deserve."

St. Mary’s nurses started organizing their union over a year ago and requested their election on May 1 in order to address serious concerns around extreme understaffing, exhaustion and burnout, uncompetitive pay that penalizes experience instead of rewarding it, and punitive policies that drive nurses away from the bedside. They are currently waiting for the National Labor Relations Board regional office to schedule their election date.

“Everything I do as a nurse is about caring for the whole person in front of me, including communicating with and educating them so they’re empowered to make fully-informed decisions about their care,” said Lynette Willsey-Schmidt, who has been a registered nurse for 17 years and works in St. Mary’s Labor and Delivery department. “However, since the corporate takeover of St. Mary’s by SSM, it’s become very difficult for my coworkers and I to consistently provide the level of care we believe our patients deserve. When I first started, St. Mary’s was under the leadership of the Sisters, and our hospital was the place to work in Madison. That’s all changed now. Decisions which don’t make any sense are routinely handed down from the corporate boardroom in St. Louis and we’re told 'this is just the way it is, you have no choice.’ We’ve lost our top-tier Magnet Status from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and it’s been tragic to see us lose the wisdom of so many experienced nurses. It seems that SSM is so focused on dollar signs that they’ve forgotten we’re taking care of human beings. Forming our union is about reclaiming our seat at the table so we can be the very best nurses to take the best care of our patients.”

Staffing levels at St. Mary’s are around 40% below the Madison Metro average, ranking last out of seven area hospitals. Staffing at St. Mary’s is not based on patient acuity, meaning how sick a patient is, but rather on “productivity grids,” unlike hospitals with union nurses like Meriter and UW Health. Multiple clinical studies confirm that low nurse staffing levels lead to negative health outcomes, including longer patient stays, and increased odds of readmission and death.

By contrast, nurses at Meriter have been able to negotiate a union contract with safer staffing, a fair payscale that rewards years of experience, and supportive scheduling policies. St. Mary’s nurses want to unite with Meriter and UW Health nurses to raise standards for patient care and the nursing profession throughout the region.

In response to nurses forming their union, SSM executives have launched scare tactics including threatening to suspend nurses for wearing union buttons; pulling nurses away from patient care duties for anti-union meetings with high level administrators, including St. Mary’s President; ripping up nurses’ union flyers; and distributing misleading propaganda.

Nurses say that, as a “non-profit” Catholic charitable organization, which is funded in large part with taxpayer dollars, SSM has a moral responsibility to respect nurses’ freedom to form a union. Nurses also point out that SSM has massive resources to address their concerns. While nurses have been struggling, SSM had $12.6 billion in operating revenue, $1.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, and $483 million in profits in 2025, and SSM’s CEO had $7.8 million in total compensation in 2024.