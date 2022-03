press release: Join us this Saturday March 19, in support of the Ukrainian people defending themselves against tyranny.

After 3 weeks, the bombardment of many Ukrainian cities continues. The targeting of civilians and cultural and support infrastructure demands more action from our country and its allies. We will share resources on how to donate and volunteer.

Meet on the Capitol Square, at the State Street Corner.

Слава Україні!

https://www.facebook.com/events/381371246822547