Supporting Fathers and Their Families Surrounding Separation

media release: Millions of U.S. children have experienced separation from a parent for reasons including parental incarceration, child welfare intervention, job demands, or military deployment.  Separation can have profound effects for children, fathers, and families as a whole. This webinar will explore the consequences of separations and strategies to support fathers and their families in sustaining and reestablishing relationships surrounding separation.

Panelists: Dr. Tova Walsh, Anne Wackman Oros Associate Professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, UW-Madison

Dr. Matthew Alemu, assistant professor of sociology and criminology and criminal justice, Northeastern University

Dr. Clinton Boyd Jr., executive director, Fathers, Families, & Healthy Communities

Dr. Pajarita Charles, associate professor, Sandra Rosenbaum School of Social Work, UW-Madison

