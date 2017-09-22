Supporting Latin@ Students at UW-Milwaukee and Marquette

UW Education Building 1000 Bascom Mall, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release:  Friday, September 22, 12 – 1:30 pm, 159 Ed Bldg, 1000 Bascom Mall

Supporting Latin@ Students at UW-Milwaukee and Marquette

Join ​WISCAPE for a discussion with Jac​queline Black (Marquette) and Alberto Jose Maldonado (UW-Milwaukee) about their campuses' initiatives to support Latin@ students and their shared goal of becoming Hispanic Serving Institutions over the next decade.

