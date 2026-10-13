Supporting Loved Ones with Mental Illness

media release: Mental Health Workshop Series to guide you through various aspects of your mental health and overall wellness.

Supporting family or friends with mental illness can be challenging. In this webinar, we will discuss how to recognize and understand mental illness, establish supportive communication, and create a nonjudgemental environment. We will go over practical ways to provide support and resources available for loved ones. Caregiver resources and coping strategies will also be explored.​

NAMI Dane County provides a number of public education opportunities that are at no cost to participants. If you have questions about our education programs, please contact Quinn Jiles.