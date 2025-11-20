× Expand courtesy Surabhi Ensemble Three members of Surabhi Ensemble. Surabhi Ensemble

media release: At Canopy Sessions, kick off your weekend with a live concert in one of the city's most unique venues: the Bolz Conservatory! Immerse yourself in lush tropical surroundings, soak up the warmth, and enjoy performances by some of the region’s finest musicians. Stroll through the vibrant plants, sip on refreshments, and let the music transport you to a tropical escape right in the heart of Madison.

The Surabhi Ensemble, founded by Saraswathi Ranganathan, unites artists from diverse cultural backgrounds to share a message of unity through music and dance. Blending acoustic sounds and colorful attire, they create a cross-cultural experience that celebrates diversity and peace. Guided by the mission of “less fear, less hate, more love,” the ensemble features Saraswathi Ranganathan (Indian veena), Dhananjay Kunte (Indian tabla), Ronnie Malley (Arabic oud), and Carlo Basile (Spanish guitar).

General Admission: $14

Child (Ages 6-12): $7

Child (Ages 5 & under): FREE

Advance online purchase is encouraged; remaining tickets may be available at the door. For ticket assistance, call 246-4550. Limited reduced-fee tickets available. To request a fee waiver, contact Mike Gibson at mgibson2@cityofmadison.com.

Lobby opens 5:30 p.m.; Conservatory opens 6 p.m. Strolling concert. Limited benches in the Conservatory. Please no carry-in chairs. Bar service available in the Lobby. Performances are amplified, not acoustic.