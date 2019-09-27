× Expand Matthew James-Wilson Surf Curse

press release: Los Angeles duo Surf Curse -- comprised of Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck -- will release their new album, Heaven Surrounds You, on September 13 on Danger Collective Records. The album’s addictive, glossy first single is “Disco.”

Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Sunflower Bean, Woods), Heaven Surrounds You is a coming of age epic, inspired by the many cult films the band cherished throughout their formative years spent in Reno, Las Vegas, and finally LA. The album -- an indie pop gem full of spangled guitars and echo chamber harmonies -- is lush and vulnerable, a massive step forward for the band, who have become one of Los Angeles’s most exciting new artists, already amassing over 30 million streams worldwide.

Already selling out venues left and right around the country, Surf Curse have very quickly amassed a fervent, die-hard following and reputation as one of the best live bands playing in LA right now. Emerging from DIY venue The Smell at the front of LA’s exploding new indie rock scene -- coming up alongside artists such as Girlpool, Lala Lala, Slow Hollows, and more -- to now headlining the Fonda, Surf Curse’s live shows have become a rite of passage for teen music lovers across the country.