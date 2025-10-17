media release: BlueStem Jazz Presentation | Continuing in the boundless endeavors of free jazz and improvisation in the 21st century, the Surge Quartet: Chris Bré, gabby fluke-mogul, Keefe Jackson and Fred Lonberg-Holm is a group of the times. The unique tandem instrumentation of violin and cello with two others playing saxophones and bass clarinets create a special timbral zone from which the music can grow. Their collective resumes include collaborators such as Tomeka Reid, Joe McPhee, William Parker, Peter Brötzmann, Ava Mendoza, Jaimie Branch and Hans Koch and such venues as The Stone (NYC), Constellation (Chicago), der Stadtgarten (Cologne) and the Bimhuis (Amsterdam). Currently hailing from Lucerne, New York, Chicago, and El Cerrito, the musicians' backgrounds are diverse as well. The four regularly tour in the US and in Europe, and between them have released hundreds of recordings in various settings, for labels including Relative Pitch, Delmark, Clean Feed, and Hat Hut Records. This tour is sponsored in part by Blue Stem Jazz.

