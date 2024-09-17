Surgical Technology and Health Simulation Center Open House

media release: Madison College will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the Madison College Health Education Building- Truax Campus, 1705 Hoffman St., to celebrate a new expansion project aimed at training workers for careers in high-demand surgical and healthcare fields.

Join us at the open house from 9 a.m. to noon to discover the newly expanded Surgical Technology program and Health Simulation Center lab spaces. Madison College recently upgraded its Surgical Technology program from a one-year diploma to a two-year associate degree. The renovations provide students with improved access to open labs and simulation space.

The Surgical Technology program has grown from 1,830 to 4,500 square feet, while the Health Simulation Center expanded from 3,470 to 5,560 square feet. This expansion offers over 10,000 square feet of dedicated program learning space.

The Surgical Technology program expansion includes four new surgical suites, sterile hallway, dedicated storage, and control station.

The Health Simulation Center renovated the existing six hospital rooms and added two additional exam rooms, an additional debriefing room, expanded storage, a reconfigured collaborative care station, dedicated faculty offices, reconfigured pharmacy and supply room, and a standardized participant green room.

Madison College President Jack Daniels and Provost Dr. Beth Giles invite the public to see firsthand how Madison College’s Surgical Technology program and Health Simulation Center are shaping the future of healthcare, training, and beyond.

This project is part of Madison College’s strategic plan developed to meet the needs of students, faculty, staff, and the community.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to witness Madison College’s growth and innovation firsthand.