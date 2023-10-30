Survive and Thrive

media release: As a teacher and coach in the Waunakee School District for the last 28 years, very few knew what was going on in Tim Decorah’s anxiety and panic stricken world. Join us as we listen to Tim talk about his adversities through childhood that ultimately lead to battling anxiety as an adult. He will discuss some of the “highs” of his life, like athletics and his professional life, and will also share how he struggled with the “lows” that accompanied his anxiety. Learn how Tim was able to face these challenges, as he shares his plan to deal with the highs & lows of everyday life.

Part of the Teejop and Beyond: Celebrating Native Nations series in partnership with Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. Visit madpl.org/teejopandbeyond for more info.