Our LGBTQ+ community has faced hostile governments before, and we are still here fighting for queer liberation because we know how to come together in community to connect and build together. This workshop is designed to help us connect with the power of queerness in nature and the power of our own creativity to build our resilience and strength. We invite you to join Fair Wisconsin and artist Rhea Ewing for Surviving the World: finding queer resiliency in art and nature.

