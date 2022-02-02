ONLINE: Susan Apps-Bodilly

press release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series streams on the WHS Press Facebook page.

On Wednesday, February 2, Susan Apps-Bodilly gives us a sneak peek of her forthcoming book, Seeds in Soil, which will be published by WHS Press this May. This colorful, hands-on gardening guide for kids and their grownups takes learning outdoors, empowering young readers to plant their own gardens while digging deeper into gardening science and history. Combining the author's own family stories and gardening memories with lessons on climate, soil, and First Nations and immigrant gardening, Seeds in Soil will get kids having fun in the garden while digging, planting, growing, and finding their roots.

Susan Apps-Bodilly is the author of One Room Schools and coauthor with Jerry Apps of Old Farm Country Cookbook. She has been an elementary and middle school educator in rural and urban school districts in Wisconsin and Ohio and currently teaches second grade. She'll be presenting two talks on Seeds in Soil at this year's PBS Wisconsin Garden and Landscape Expo.