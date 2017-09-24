press release: Susan L. Spahn, Never Give Up, will be at Dumlin Ridge Winery, 6600 River Road, Waunakee, WI 53597 on September 24, 2017 from 11:00am to 2:00pm. Winner of the 2017 B.R.A.G. (Book Readers Appreciation Group) and 2017 Finalist in the Indie Excellence Book Awards for New Non-Fiction Self Published book.

True-life account of Billy Spahn, a boy who struggles to overcome the shocking realization of never being able to walk again, after diving into shallow water and breaking his neck in an instance of careless misjudgment, becoming a quadriplegic. On what should have been a happy day, tragedy occurs and Billy ends up in a life-threatening situation; a devastating heartbreaking tragedy. Billy not only shows his strength through his never-give-up attitude but also in his ultimate strength of survival and soul. A compelling story that the reader cannot put down. All young people should hear about Bill's story.