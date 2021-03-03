ONLINE: Susan Martell Huebner

× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Academy Susan Martell Huebner

press release: Susan Martell Huebner is the first-place winner of the 2020 Wisconsin People & Ideas Poetry Contest. She lives and writes in Mukwonago, WI. Her work has appeared in many journals and anthologies in both print and online, including Soundings (Caravaggio Press) and Leaves of Peace (WFOP). Her poetry awards include winning the Jade Ring as well as honorable mentions for poetry from the Wisconsin Writers Association. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and her chapbook, Reality Changes with the Willy Nilly Wind, received honorable mention in chapbook competition for the WFOP and can be purchased through Finishing Line Press.

Non-fiction publications include an essay, “Attitude Adjustment,” which won second place in a national competition sponsored by Townsend Press and published by Swedenborg Foundation Press. “Battle in the Burbs” is currently published in Re-Creating Our Common Chord and is available through Wising Up Press.

Susan’s literary fiction novel, She Thought the Door was Locked, is available through Cawing Crow Press and Amazon.

Find more of her work at www.susanmhuebner.com

Since 2011 Shake Rag Alley has partnered with the Council for Wisconsin Writers (CWW), Wisconsin People & Ideas, and the Wisconsin Poet Laureate Commission through the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters to offer week-long residencies to their annual writing contest winners.

In the tradition established by Edenfred, the Terry Family Foundation’s artist residence in Madison, writers and poets are provided with a week of uninterrupted time to focus on a project of their choice.

Between the months of December through March, writers stay in Shake Rag Alley’s inspiring lodging facilities surrounded by the nurturing environment of historic Mineral Point’s artistic community. Visiting writers participate in workshops, readings, and/or community outreach activities, including Wednesday evening Winter Writers Reading Series author talks and discussions.

2020-21 readings and discussions offered virtually via Zoom.