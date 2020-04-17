Susan Meiselas

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin

press release: An exhibition featuring pictures by one of the most important American documentary-style photographers of our time, Susan Meiselas, opens April 17, 2020. A member of Magnum Photos since 1976, Meiselas seeks to bear witness to stories that raise provocative questions about the ethics of seeing. The exhibition presents never-before-shown photographs alongside iconic series, on subjects from human rights and conflict to domestic violence that reflect her ongoing commitment to working and sharing the stories of women. Meiselas is the recipient of the 2019 Deutsche Börse Photography Foundation Prize.

Milwaukee Art Museum 700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin
